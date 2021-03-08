Hearing on Scott County supervisor to proceed despite new law to resolve conflict

A scheduled hearing over whether a Scott County supervisor can keep his dual roles on the Scott County Board and North Scott school board will proceed, despite Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signing a new Iowa elections bill into law.
Tucked into the sweeping and controversial elections bill sponsored by Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith is a provision tailored to allow Supervisor John Maxwell, a Republican who owns and operates Cinnamon Ridge Dairy in rural Donahue, to continue to serve on both boards.
Scott County officials are scheduled hold a public hearing March 15 on whether to declare a vacancy on the Scott County Board of Supervisors after receiving petitions from voters to determine whether Maxwell vacated his seat with his re-election to the North Scott school board.
Scott County Attorney Michael sent a memo to county officials last month stating Maxwell serving dual roles on a Davenport board — as both an elected county official and school board member — conflicted with Iowa administrative code. And, according to a 1965 Iowa court ruling, "if a person, while occupying one office, accepts another incompatible with the first, he ipso facto vacates the first office," Walton wrote.
"The conflict arises because both positions require membership on the Davenport City Conference Board," Walton wrote in a memo to supervisors and three county officials. "Due to both positions requiring membership on the city conference board, the offices of county supervisor and school board member in this situation are incompatible."
Iowa Code states if the status of an officeholder is in question, "the entity or officer responsible for making an appointment to fill the vacancy shall decide whether a vacancy exists."
In this case that would be the county auditor, recorder and treasurer, Walton previously told the Quad-City Times.
A provision in the new law signed by Reynolds allows for waiver of one of the positions on the conference board, thereby resolving the potential conflict, Walton previously told the Quad-City Times. He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Specifically, the proposed statute provides that "(a) waiver pursuant to this section does not cause the person to vacate any elective office."
Walton has said it his opinion the new law would resolve the conflict of interest, and if signed into law, "the basis for the vacancy does not exist anymore."
However, Iowa Code requires the public hearing proceed due to petitions filed by Scott County voters requesting such a proceeding, said Scott County Auditor Roxanna Mortiz.
Maxwell and his attorney, Alan Ostergren, were of the same opinion.
Maxwell on Monday welcomed the news of Reynolds signing the elections bill into law, hoping it would "potentially change" county officials decisions over whether to declare a vacancy.
"I'm glad I'm able to continue doing my job on both boards and serve the citizens of North Scott schools and the citizens of Scott County and doing great things for both of them," Maxwell said.
Moritz said she was awaiting an opinion from the Scott County Attorney this week "with a definitive position" on how the new law signed by the governor would impact Maxwell's position on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.