Hearing on Scott County supervisor to proceed despite new law to resolve conflict

"The conflict arises because both positions require membership on the Davenport City Conference Board," Walton wrote in a memo to supervisors and three county officials. "Due to both positions requiring membership on the city conference board, the offices of county supervisor and school board member in this situation are incompatible."

Iowa Code states if the status of an officeholder is in question, "the entity or officer responsible for making an appointment to fill the vacancy shall decide whether a vacancy exists."

In this case that would be the county auditor, recorder and treasurer, Walton previously told the Quad-City Times.

A provision in the new law signed by Reynolds allows for waiver of one of the positions on the conference board, thereby resolving the potential conflict, Walton previously told the Quad-City Times. He could not be reached for comment Monday.

Specifically, the proposed statute provides that "(a) waiver pursuant to this section does not cause the person to vacate any elective office."