Hearing set for DeWitt pharmacy technician

A pharmacy technician out of DeWitt, Iowa, is scheduled to go before the Iowa Board of Pharmacy on charges of diverting prescription drugs from a pharmacy for personal use or distribution, misrepresentative deeds, and unethical conduct.

Danielle Naughton, CPhT, is accused of diverting over a three-year period approximately 72,000 tablets of acetaminophen with codeine phosphate from the pharmacy where she was employed, not admitting to distribution of the diverted drugs even though personal use of this quantity would be impossible, and ordering extra bottles of the drugs for the pharmacy for the sole purpose of taking the bottles home with her, according to a news release from the Iowa Board of Pharmacy.