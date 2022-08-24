 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEFS

Heart to Heart education series comes to the Bettendorf Public Library

  • 0
Heart to Heart education series comes to the Bettendorf Public Library

UnityPoint Health–Trinity will continue its commitment to healthier hearts with the next Heart to Heart Community Education Series event Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Bettendorf Public Library.

During this free in-person event, Param Singh, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present, "ABCD's of Preventing Heart Disease," beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Heart to Heart is an ongoing free community educational series to help improve heart health in the Quad-Cities. The series offers information about heart disease prevention and treatment as well as ways to live more heart healthy.

Seats are limited, register at unitypoint.org/heart2heart.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland prepares for winter: Coal shortages due to Russian import

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News