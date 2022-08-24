Heart to Heart education series comes to the Bettendorf Public Library

UnityPoint Health–Trinity will continue its commitment to healthier hearts with the next Heart to Heart Community Education Series event Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Bettendorf Public Library.
During this free in-person event, Param Singh, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present, "ABCD's of Preventing Heart Disease," beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Heart to Heart is an ongoing free community educational series to help improve heart health in the Quad-Cities. The series offers information about heart disease prevention and treatment as well as ways to live more heart healthy.
Seats are limited, register at unitypoint.org/heart2heart.