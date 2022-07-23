 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday, but cooler weather on the way for Sunday and Bix week

National Weather Service heat advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday, July 23. 

Saturday is expected to be a scorcher of a day with high temperatures reaching middle 90s and dew points could send heat indices up to 105, meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday night.

But the heat will be short-lived as a cool front moves thorough Sunday bringing cooler than normal temperatures that could last the rest of the week through Bix Saturday if the models hold, Speck said.

“It is a rarity to see model guidance this far out, 200 hours out, it is a rarity to see agreement this far out,” Speck said. “The three big global models are predicting high pressure here through the Ohio Valley all next week. So there is a high confidence favoring dry conditions.”

But before that, Saturday will be hot and the Weather Service has issue a heat advisory.

The normal high temperature for the Quad-Cities for July 23 is 86 degrees with a normal low of 65 degrees.

The record high temperature for the day is 105 set in 1901.

Speck said there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms early Saturday, generally before 7 a.m., and then the heat will kick in. A southwest wind will be blowing steadily at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be 71 to 72 degrees by noon, with some pockets of 74 to 75 degrees near crops.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

Saturday night into Sunday there is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, possibly from 1-4 a.m. Sunday. There is a chance that some of the storms could be severe.

Rain and storm chances drop to 30% before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The high Sunday is expected to top out at about 84 degrees, but the dew points will make it feel warmer for a time. The wind is expected to shift from the southwest to the northwest sometime Sunday afternoon which will gradually send the dew points below 70 degrees.

The overnight low temperature Sunday into Monday is expected to fall to 64 degrees. The high Monday is expected to reach the middle 70s with an overnight low into Tuesday of 62 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be as comfortable with below normal daytime highs and below normal nighttime lows.

