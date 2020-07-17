Heat advisory in effect Saturday

Return to homepage ×
A very hot and humid air mass is expected for early this weekend.
Saturday's temperatures in the 90s will combine with increasing humidity to push heat indices to around 105°F.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect for the whole area from 1-8 p.m.
