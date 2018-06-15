Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.
Heat advisory:
The National Weather Service in Quad-Cities has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
* Heat Index Values...Up to 102 today and Saturday, up to 105 Sunday.
* Timing...This afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
* Impacts...Heat illnesses due to prolonged oppressive heat and humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures and high humidity is expected. This combination will lead to possible heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun...and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
Hazardous weather outlook:
Expected isolated early morning storms across northwest Illinois, with a chance of hail. There is a low chance of non- severe storms late this afternoon and evening in northwest Illinois.
Afternoon heat index values will reach the upper 90s to low 100s over most of the area. A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon through the weekend.
Some area tributary rivers are experiencing flooding. Please see the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.
This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees. Heat index values could be as high as 100 degrees. South winds will be 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees. South winds will be 5-10 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat index values could be as high as 101 degrees. South winds will be 10-15 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 75 degrees. South winds will be 5-10 mph.