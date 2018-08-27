Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.
Hazardous weather outlook:
A Heat Advisory continues through early evening for much of the outlook area. Expect afternoon heat index values near or above 100 degrees.
A few thunderstorms are possible this morning, mainly northwest of a line from Dubuque, to Iowa City and Sigourney. The main threats are gusty winds, heavy downpours and lightning.
Mainly dry conditions are expected this afternoon and evening, with additional thunderstorms possible after midnight, mainly north of Interstate 80. There is a marginal risk of damaging winds along the Highway 20 corridor.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 P.M. THIS EVENING
* Heat Index Values...Peaking up to 103 degrees from mid afternoon through early evening.
* Timing...Through early evening.
* Impacts...The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures and high humidity is expected. This combination will lead to possible heat illnesses. Limit time outdoors and in the sun, drink plenty of fluids, take breaks in an air-conditioned room, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
This afternoon will partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Heat index values could be as high as 100 degrees. South winds will be 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 76 degrees. South winds will be around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and half of an inch.
Tuesday night there is an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 65 degrees. Southwest winds will be 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall could be between one to two inches.