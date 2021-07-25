Heat advisory possible Wednesday

The Quad-City region on Sunday got a break from the oppressive dew point temperatures that sent the heat index up to 107 degrees by 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

According to National Weather Service statistics, the high temperature Sunday reached 92 degrees but the dew point temperature was 62 at that time, making it feel more comfortable than Saturday.

Those high air and dew point temperatures are expected to return Wednesday which could mean the issuance of another heat advisory by the National Weather Service, Meteorologist David Sheets said.

Sheets said the dew point temperature Saturday reached 77 degrees by noon, which when coupled with the high temperature of 93 at 2:55 p.m., sent the heat index temperature to 107 degrees.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

The dew point temperature seen Saturday was the highest seen so far this year, but that may be challenged on Wednesday, Sheets said.