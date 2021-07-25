Heat advisory possible Wednesday

The Quad-City region on Sunday got a break from the oppressive dew point temperatures that sent the heat index up to 107 degrees by 2:55 p.m. Saturday.
According to National Weather Service statistics, the high temperature Sunday reached 92 degrees but the dew point temperature was 62 at that time, making it feel more comfortable than Saturday.
Those high air and dew point temperatures are expected to return Wednesday which could mean the issuance of another heat advisory by the National Weather Service, Meteorologist David Sheets said.
Sheets said the dew point temperature Saturday reached 77 degrees by noon, which when coupled with the high temperature of 93 at 2:55 p.m., sent the heat index temperature to 107 degrees.
The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.
The dew point temperature seen Saturday was the highest seen so far this year, but that may be challenged on Wednesday, Sheets said.
Highs Monday at Tuesday will be in the lower 90s under sunny skies. The low Monday night into Tuesday is expected to be in the upper 60s, while the low Tuesday night into Wednesday will be in the lower 70s.
Wednesday is expected to be hot and very humid, Sheets said.
The high is expected to be in the middle 90s, he said, and the dew point temperature “is projected to be in the middle to upper 70s.”
“We could have another heat advisory on Wednesday,” Sheets said.
The low Wednesday night into Thursday is expected to be in the upper 70s.
By Thursday temperatures are expected to cool with high in the upper 80s and a 30% chance of rain. The low Thursday night into Friday is expected to be in the middle 60s.
Friday through Sunday should be beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the middle 60s.