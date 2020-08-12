Heaviest crop damage is north of Quad-Cities

When wind flattens corn plants to the ground there is damage because that means the ear will be in contact with the ground and subject to mildew and fungus.

"Virtually half of the ear could be spoiled," Lyon said.

But even more importantly, corn plants lying on the ground are difficult, if not impossible, to harvest, Virgil Schmitt, an agronomist for Iowa State University Extension, said.

At this time of year most of the corn plant's energy is going into producing kernels, not growing, so the stalk will not right itself, he said. "There might be some goose-necking back up, but I would not expect a lot."

"The newest corn heads (the harvesting part of a combine) do a remarkable job (of picking up corn) if the ear is close — but above — the ground," he said. "But if it is on the ground, it is not harvest-able."

Soybeans were not so damaged because they are still growing vegetatively as well as flowering, setting pods and filling the pods, all at the same time.

"They should do a halfway decent job of righting themselves," Schmitt said.

"They may look fairly gnarly, but when they drop their leaves at the end of the season, they will look good," he said.