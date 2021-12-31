Heaviest snow to fall during afternoon hours Saturday

Snow is expected to start falling in the Quad-City metropolitan area by 8-10 a.m. Saturday, while the heaviest snow will move through during the afternoon hours, meteorologist Zach Uttech of the National Weather Service said Friday.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until midnight.
Uttech said the storm will move in quickly with “the heaviest snow occurring during the afternoon hours.”
“There will be a steady and at times heavy snow the entire afternoon,” he said. “It will be lighter in the evening and we may have some light snow lingering until early Sunday.”
Those people who want to go to their favorite restaurant or bar to watch Iowa play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl will be driving home in the thick of the snow, Uttech said.
“Our latest thinking is we will get 4-8 inches across the Quad-City metropolitan area,” he added.
The storm also will bring dangerous wind chill indices, Uttech said.
Wind chills will be very cold with winds blowing at 15-20 mph with gusts as high 35 mph. Wind chill indices bottom out Sunday at between minus 10 and minus 15.
The high for New Year’s Day is expected to reach 21 degrees, which puts the wind chill at between 6 and 3 degrees.
The overnight low into Sunday is expected to be 1 degree.
Sunday’s high will only reach 9 degrees under sunny skies while the overnight low into Monday is expected to be minus 7 under clear skies.
Uttech said that Monday’s high is expected to be about 28 degrees while Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 36.
But the bottom drops out on Wednesday with a high temperature of 19 and an overnight low into Thursday of 4. That cold air is expected to hang around through the rest of the week with the high on Thursday reaching 12 degrees and the high Friday reaching 13 degrees.
Most cities in the Quad-City region have declared snow emergencies ahead of Saturday’s storm
During the snow emergency people will need to park their vehicles away from snow routes so that streets can be plowed.