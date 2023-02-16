What snow and ice the Quad-Cities received from Thursday’s storm will not be around long as sunny skies are expected to return Friday, and daytime temperatures are expected to be back into the upper 30s Saturday in the into the 40s Sunday and Monday.

The track of Thursday's storm meant the heaviest snow was to the west and north of the Quad-City metropolitan area.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the bulk of the snow ended up being 10-15 miles to the north of the Quad-Cities.

“The system set up a little bit to our north and the Quad-Cities got more of a mix of sleet and drizzle and rain,” McClure said.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, Meteorologist Jim Hladik said the snow was still coming down in some areas of the Quad-City region, and some pockets of the Quad-Cities got a good bit of snow.

Hladik said a spotter 2 miles west of Bettendorf reported 4.9 inches of snow, while 3.9 inches was recorded at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

However, only 1.8 inches was recorded at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

More snow measurements were to be taken about midnight, Hladik said.

University Heights reported 11 ½ inches of snow, while Elmira and Iowa City each reported 10 ½ inches.

Lowden, in Cedar County recorded 9 ½ inches, while Maquoketa and St. Donatus in Jackson County each reported 5 ½ inches.

The Dubuque Regional Airport reported 6.2 inches.

Morrison, Illinois, reported 3 ½ inches, while Milledgeville, Illinois, reported 4.3 inches.

Hladik said the snow that’s on the ground now wouldn’t last too long as Friday was expected to be sunny with a high of 24 degrees. The winds will start coming up from the south overnight Friday into Saturday.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be about 39 degrees with an overnight low of 32, while Sunday’s high is expected to be 43 under mostly sunny skies.

Monday’s high is expected be about 40 under partly sunny skies.