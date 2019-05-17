The National Weather Service reports that the Mississippi River is likely to rise again next week. The rise is predicted because of heavy rain in the forecast for areas to the north and regionally, according to the city of Davenport's website.
Because of predicted rises — 18 feet to possibly 20 feet, Davenport is suspending street and riverfront cleaning and sandbag collection activities until further notice.
Individuals who still have sandbags at their location and who are impacted at river levels of 18 to 20 feet are encouraged to keep, and/or, put their flood protection back in place.
City staff is monitoring the forecast and river levels and is prepared to implement flood measures as needed in response to rising river levels.
Drivers are advised it is possible recently removed street closures on River Drive will return next week.
Sand and empty sandbags are available for delivery to residents and businesses impacted at predicted river levels.
To request sand and sandbags call 563-326-7923, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will be accepting calls and making deliveries Monday through Friday, and on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. Filled sandbags are not available at this time.