Heavy, wet snow expected later today

A storm system will bring snow to portions of eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois, and far northeast Missouri today into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
There is the potential for 6 to 10 inches of heavy wet snow with this storm system south of I-80.
Visibilities will drop to a quarter mile at times during the higher snowfall rates, with either snow covered or slushy accumulations on roadways.
In addition, heavy wet snow may cause power outages.
Here is the rest of the forecast:
Today: A 20 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Rain likely before 8 p.m., then rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., then snow after 9 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 31. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
