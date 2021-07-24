Heights of the Era presents music and fun for all ages

As the Crewell Club from Sunnyside, Queens, New York, played Saturday at The Heights of the Era music venue at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport, Helen Landrum and Terry Poston hopped out of their chairs to dance.

A westerly breeze made the venue at the Village of East Davenport less oppressive than the high temperatures and dew points had made if feel earlier in the day.

“This is wonderful,” Poston said, adding that he and Landrum make it to the Bix Memorial Jazz Festival to listen to the music and dance and donate time to help the bands set up chairs and the like.

“I love all music and even listen to some rap,” Landrum said.

“We’re so lucky to live in the Quad-Cities,” she said. “There’s a lot of dance things just all over.”

“There are so many venues,” Poston said. “You can go somewhere every night for free and dance.”

Poston, who is 78, was a bit miffed with himself for missing the running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 earlier in the day.

“I had run the Bix 37 years in a row and I haven’t for the past six years," he said. "I saw it today and thought I should run it.”