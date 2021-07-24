Heights of the Era presents music and fun for all ages

As the Crewell Club from Sunnyside, Queens, New York, played Saturday at The Heights of the Era music venue at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport, Helen Landrum and Terry Poston hopped out of their chairs to dance.
A westerly breeze made the venue at the Village of East Davenport less oppressive than the high temperatures and dew points had made if feel earlier in the day.
“This is wonderful,” Poston said, adding that he and Landrum make it to the Bix Memorial Jazz Festival to listen to the music and dance and donate time to help the bands set up chairs and the like.
“I love all music and even listen to some rap,” Landrum said.
“We’re so lucky to live in the Quad-Cities,” she said. “There’s a lot of dance things just all over.”
“There are so many venues,” Poston said. “You can go somewhere every night for free and dance.”
Poston, who is 78, was a bit miffed with himself for missing the running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 earlier in the day.
“I had run the Bix 37 years in a row and I haven’t for the past six years," he said. "I saw it today and thought I should run it.”
Staying active is the key to enjoying life, Poston added. “You can’t just sit around.”
At 7:45 p.m. a drone was brought over to take a group photo of the venue and the people. As the drone hovered, people turned, looked up and waved as it grabbed the imaged.
The dancing wasn’t just for the older crowd. Irene Baker, who is all of 18 months, danced and let out squeals of delight to the music, too.
“She loves it,” said her father, Don Baker, who was enjoying the music with his daughter and wife, Brenda. “She loves all music, all genres,” Baker said of his daughter. “She listens to the Doors, reggae, we’ve introduced her to the Beatles. She likes rock 'n’ roll. She likes it all.”
Several hundred people sat on the lawn or in the VIP Section, enjoying the food and drink that they were allowed to bring into the venue. For many, refreshing fruits and chilled wine and beer were the order of the night.
The Heights of the Era continued until 10:30 p.m., but the parties continued as five block parties in the downtown area kept things hopping with plenty of food, drinks, music and games late into the night.