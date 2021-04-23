Heights of the Era will add music to race weekend

For several decades, vintage jazz music was a big part of the same weekend as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.
In fact, the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival predated the race by a few years. In recent years, the music and the race have been separated into different weekends, much to the chagrin of some in the community.
But this summer there will be plenty of music in Davenport on July 24, the day of the Bix 7 race.
The jazz festival still will be two weeks after the race, on Aug. 5-7, but a new event called Heights of the Era will provide 14½ hours of continuous music entertainment in the vicinity of the McClelland Boulevard turnaround of the Bix 7 race course.
“This is not in any way an attempt to take away from the Bix Beiderbecke Society,’’ organizer Michelle Russell said in making the announcement Friday at Lindsay Park. “This is just a warmup to their event, which is two weeks later.’’
Russell said she came up with the idea for Heights of the Era for a variety of reasons. She said she not only misses the music aspect of Bix weekend but also loves the Quad-Cities community and wanted to do something for the area in the wake of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of those things were kind of thrown into a big mixing bowl and it led to this event,’’ she said.
“In a nutshell,’’ she added, “we consider this a gift to the community.’’
The event will begin at 8 a.m., the same time the race is starting in downtown Davenport, and will last far into the night.
The focal point will be a stage in Lindsay Park, in the McClelland Heights neighborhood, and the entire day will be broadcast live on WVIK radio.
Russell said there will be a lot of the same 1910s and 1920s era Dixieland jazz that always has been part of the Bix festival but there also will be some Bluegrass, traditional Irish music, barbershop quartets and acapella groups performing. She said groups were coming from all over the country.
“This is about bringing us all together in one community,’’ she said. “After last year, I think we’re missing those things.’’
Blackhawk Bank & Trust is the presenting sponsor of the event with the Quad-City Times, KWQC, WVIK, the River Music Experience and the City of Davenport all being involved as contributing partners.
“When Michelle called and asked us to be a part of this, I knew there was no way we could not be a part of this,’’ Quad-City Times Publisher Deb Anselm said. “It’s going to be a great event.’’
Michelle Russell’s husband, Jim, said his wife “deserves 99.9% of the credit for this’’ and Jim Huiskamp, president of Blackhawk Bank and Trust, concurred.
“I’m so impressed by what Jim and Michelle have done here,’’ Huiskamp said. “They truly are the presenting sponsors of this thing regardless of what the sign says.’’
Although there is expected to be some food vendors on the site and the bars and restaurants of Davenport’s East Village will be nearby, Russell described it as a “BYO’’ (bring you own) event with patrons invited to bring their own food and drink as well as their own lawn chairs and blankets.
“This is a free concert,’’ Huiskamp said. “It’s not the Pops but it's going to be remarkably like it with the river right out there.’’