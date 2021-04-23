Heights of the Era will add music to race weekend

For several decades, vintage jazz music was a big part of the same weekend as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.

In fact, the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival predated the race by a few years. In recent years, the music and the race have been separated into different weekends, much to the chagrin of some in the community.

But this summer there will be plenty of music in Davenport on July 24, the day of the Bix 7 race.

The jazz festival still will be two weeks after the race, on Aug. 5-7, but a new event called Heights of the Era will provide 14½ hours of continuous music entertainment in the vicinity of the McClelland Boulevard turnaround of the Bix 7 race course.

“This is not in any way an attempt to take away from the Bix Beiderbecke Society,’’ organizer Michelle Russell said in making the announcement Friday at Lindsay Park. “This is just a warmup to their event, which is two weeks later.’’

Russell said she came up with the idea for Heights of the Era for a variety of reasons. She said she not only misses the music aspect of Bix weekend but also loves the Quad-Cities community and wanted to do something for the area in the wake of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.