You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 held in Clinton in connection with Papa Murphy's robbery

3 held in Clinton in connection with Papa Murphy's robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

Three Clinton residents are being held in Clinton County Jail in connection with a robbery at Papa Murphy's, 1330 2nd St. N., Suite B, Clinton.

Christopher Allan Otten, 20, 752 10th Ave. S.; Keegan Fay Dickau, 19, 3508 4th St. S.; and Aaron Triston Davis, 752 10th Ave. S., are in custody of the jail. 

All are scheduled to appear Dec. 6 in Clinton County Court, according to Clinton County Jail officials.

The robbery happened about 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Clinton police said in a news release.

+2 
Aaron Triston Davis

Aaron Triston Davis
+2 
Keegan Fay Dickau

Keegan Fay Dickau
+2 
Christopher Allan Otten

Christopher Allan Otten
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News