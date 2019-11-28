3 held in Clinton in connection with Papa Murphy's robbery

Three Clinton residents are being held in Clinton County Jail in connection with a robbery at Papa Murphy's, 1330 2nd St. N., Suite B, Clinton.
Christopher Allan Otten, 20, 752 10th Ave. S.; Keegan Fay Dickau, 19, 3508 4th St. S.; and Aaron Triston Davis, 752 10th Ave. S., are in custody of the jail.
All are scheduled to appear Dec. 6 in Clinton County Court, according to Clinton County Jail officials.
The robbery happened about 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Clinton police said in a news release.
