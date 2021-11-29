Help feed the hunger on Giving Tuesday

"Giving Tuesday," a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of generosity around the world is Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with this simple idea — a day that encourages people to do good.
A donation on to the Quad-Cities CROP Hunger Walk can help restock area food pantries, meal sites, meals on wheels, educational programs and, through Church World Service, helps hunger-fighting development efforts around the world.
After clicking on https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/davenportia, you have the option to search for and choose which local team and/or walker you wish to support or you can simply donate directly to the Quad Cities walk itself.
All of these options are at the top of the Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk homepage.
Quad-City Times