A couple of pieces of high-tech gear are on the way to Rock Island to help in the Mississippi River search for 2-year-old Hawk Newberry.
Wednesday's brainstorming session among Rock Island fire, police, public works, the mayor's office and rescue divers produced the following results, according to Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey:
Today/tonight: Emergency crews may start using an underwater camera that is en route to the Quad-Cities. It will be used to search the underside of the docks at Schwiebert Park, where the boy fell into the water July 24. The camera also can be used elsewhere in the river by boat or by a diver.
Tomorrow morning: A 360-degree sonar unit is expected to arrive and be put immediately to use. The sonar technology produces picture-like views of underwater terrain, even in murky conditions.
As needed: A cadaver dog has been located and could be dispatched in the event the technology does not produce immediate results.
This story is developing.