Help sought in locating missing man

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old Davenport man.

Justin D. Chambers was last seen on November 18 at Wildwood Acres in Anamosa, Iowa. Justin is known to go hiking and exploring caves in this area.

It is rough terrain with caves and cliffs. Justin is 5-feet, 7-inches and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown, but he has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (319)-462-4371

