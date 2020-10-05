Help sought in locating missing teen

Crime Stoppers of Mercer County Illinois is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen girl.
Support Local Journalism
According to Crime Stoppers,
Malasha Melendez, 15, is 5'3" tall, weighs 160 lbs. has brown eyes and long black hair. Malasha was last seen by her mother at their home in Aledo sometime prior to approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. She was possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt with "Champion" on it.
Anyone with any information of her whereabouts are asked to call Mercer County Sheriff Office at 309-582-5194.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.