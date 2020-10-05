 Skip to main content
Help sought in locating missing teen
 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of Mercer County Illinois is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen girl.

According to Crime Stoppers,

Malasha Melendez, 15, is 5'3" tall, weighs 160 lbs. has brown eyes and long black hair. Malasha was last seen by her mother at their home in Aledo sometime prior to approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. She was possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt with "Champion" on it.

Anyone with any information of her whereabouts are asked to call Mercer County Sheriff Office at 309-582-5194.

