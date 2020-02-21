Help support art for cancer survivors at March 19 fundraiser in Davenport

Living Proof Exhibit will host another “Flourish” fundraiser on Thursday, March 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m,. at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

“Flourish” is what every cancer patient wants to do, according to the nonprofit Living Proof, which provides therapeutic benefits of the arts to those impacted by cancer – including patients, survivors, families and caregivers.

It provides free monthly creative sessions, exhibitions of art created by cancer survivors as an annual major exhibition and permanent rotating exhibitions at area cancer centers, art-to-go projects for patients and their families, as well as utilizing Beam Pro technology to share exhibitions at the Figge Art Museum with patients receiving treatment at cancer centers.

“Flourish” will cost $35 per person and includes live music, hors d’oeurves and an auction.