Help support art for cancer survivors at March 19 fundraiser in Davenport
topical

022220-qc-nws-flourish

The logo for the "Flourish" fundraiser.

 Submitted

Living Proof Exhibit will host another “Flourish” fundraiser on Thursday, March 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m,. at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

“Flourish” is what every cancer patient wants to do, according to the nonprofit Living Proof, which provides therapeutic benefits of the arts to those impacted by cancer – including patients, survivors, families and caregivers.

It provides free monthly creative sessions, exhibitions of art created by cancer survivors as an annual major exhibition and permanent rotating exhibitions at area cancer centers, art-to-go projects for patients and their families, as well as utilizing Beam Pro technology to share exhibitions at the Figge Art Museum with patients receiving treatment at cancer centers.

“Flourish” will cost $35 per person and includes live music, hors d’oeurves and an auction.

March creative sessions include writing (led by Ryan Collins) at Gilda’s Club, Davenport, on March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m., bilingual uniting through words and music (by Juan Carlos Mendoza) at Muscatine Art Center on March 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., paper bowls (by Gaye Shannon Burnett) at Studio 56 in Bucktown Center for the Arts, Davenport, on March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m., and watercolor flowers (by Pat Bereskin) at Bereskin Gallery, Bettendorf, on March 28, 1 to 4 p.m.

To make reservations for Flourish, visit livingproofexhibit.org/flourish.

