Help the band, buy a mattress: Pleasant Valley holding unique fundraiser

Pleasant Valley High School Band boosters raise money in various ways, such as fruit and cheese sales, but last year they tried something new that worked so well they're bringing it back again Saturday: a mattress sale.

That's right, mattresses. Everyone needs one, right? Or, rather, every household needs maybe three or four?

With the idea that 1 in 10 people purchases a new mattress every year, a company called Custom Fundraising Solutions organized in 2005 with the idea of helping schools and programs raise money by selling mattresses, according to its website, cfsbeds.com.

Through an arrangement with Pleasant Valley, company representatives will set up a showroom shop in the PV High School cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, to sell a selection of brands, including Simmons, Beautyrest, Therapedic and intellBED. All will be delivered to homes direct from the factory.

Band director Drew Anderson heard about the mattress idea when contacted by a company representative, and he admits it sounded unusual.