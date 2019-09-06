The Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund at the Quad-Cities Community Foundation has announced more than $315,000 in grants.
Twenty nonprofit organizations serving Rock Island and Scott counties were awarded funding, with more than $110,000 in additional funds to be awarded through renewable grants in 2020, according to a news release.
The Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund is the legacy of Helpenstell and her passion for youth development, health, community development, cultural activities and education. Since 2005, the fund has directed nearly $7 million to nonprofit organizations in the Quad-City area, where Helpenstell lived, worked and volunteered.
The grants support core operating and program costs of nonprofit organizations, including Fresh Films, which will engage Quad-City teens in a yearlong film production program that prepares them for college and media careers. The teens will work weekly with professional filmmakers and be placed in Quad-City internships. particularly excited to introduce more students to the program.
These organizations received funding for 2019. An asterisk denotes a grant that will be paid over the course of two years, half in 2019 and half in 2020:
• Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley: $20,000*
• Christ United Methodist Church: $3,160
• DeLaCerda House Inc.: $6,900
• Fresh Films: $13,000*
• Genesis VNA and Hospice: $20,000*
• Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities: $16,300
• Hand-in-Hand: $5,600
• Hot Glass Inc.: $10,000*
• Humility Homes & Services Inc.: $40,000*
• Lead(h)er: $5,000
• Nahant Marsh Education Center: $40,000*
• One Eighty: $10,000*
• Prairie State Legal Services: $20,000*
• Putnam Museum and Science Center: $30,000*
• QC United: $7,250
• River Bend Foodbank: $19,500
• Safe Families for Children Alliance: $8,530
• Tapestry Farms: $7,900
• Testimonies of Hope: $12,000
• Vera French Foundation: $20,000*
Grants are made available because of donors in the region who have made endowment gifts to support communities in the Quad-City area. Grants were awarded through the Quad-Cities Community Foundation Coordinated Field of Interest Fund Opportunity, which allows nonprofits to submit one application and be considered for many grant opportunities.
Next week, nearly $77,000 in additional grants will be announced. For more information, go to www.qccommunityfoundation.org