CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Henry County Board members voted 14-2 to approve a community solar project developed by the Solar Provider Group.

The 2.8-megawatt project is located on 16.8 acres south of Prophetstown, north of Hooppole and east of Route 78. It is sized to power 700 households.

Solar Provider Group representative Andrew Ross told the board it hadn't been decided whether to have a third party be in charge of selling subscriptions to the project. He said subscribers would see $100 to $300 in annual savings on their electricity bills.

"We may contract a third party so as not to have an ongoing subscription management team in our company," Ross said.

Plan/development chairman Lynn Sutton said the planning committee voted unanimously in favor of the project while the zoning board of appeals turned it down. In his opinion, the landowner should have "pretty good say-so" over what happens on his land and it isn't taking it out of production, but producing electricity instead of soybeans. He said the land was not absolutely prime farmland.

Voting against the project were Bob Wachtel and Dave Dobbels. Joe Garrity, Tim Wells, Natalie Hendryx and Jeanna Moore were absent.

Board member Tim Yager said he would be voting in favor of the project, because "the state is taking the issue out of our hands," and if it were turned down, the state would say Henry County overstepped its bounds. He said this would be the case as long as JB Pritzker is the governor. Board member Dan Crippen said he agreed with Yager.

In other business, Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty gave an overview of trends in her office. She noted, at first glance, it appears her office is doing less work than in previous years. For the past five to ten years, she said, municipalities are taking crimes and turning them into ordinance violations. She said in a typical past year, her office would file 600 misdemeanors, but now they are down to 250.

"It does not mean there is any less crime; we are just resolving it in a different manner," she said.

If a defendant fled from police a couple years ago, Runty used as an example, he might get 10 traffic tickets, two cases of driving under the influence and one felony case for a total of 13 "hits" on her tracker for one interaction, but now, according to the state, they can file only one case.

She said a significant rise in juvenile abuse and neglect cases correlates to the rise in methamphetamine cases among adults.

Runty said she was glad to be able to use $32,000 in seizures and forfeiture monies to redistribute to police departments for two K-9 officers, noting that money cannot be used for salaries in her office.

She said she hoped a shortage of three prosecutors in her office was back on the right track with one attorney starting next week and a retired Stark County prosecutor joining her office two days per week.

"We're doing everything we can to try to keep things moving forward. I hope the staffing situation is changing," she said.

Henry County is about to get a problem-solving court to handle drug court, mental health court and veterans court. The Administrative Office of Illinois Courts is reviewing Henry County's proposed bylaws to ensure it has appropriate service providers involved, and Runty is anticipating a summer start.

"Treatment is a need for our community, and if we can't offer treatment, we are destined to fail," she said.

Board members also approved $537,982 in additional American Rescue Plan Act funding for Henry County Courthouse HVAC repairs. Finance committee chairman Mark Burton explained where the funds were coming from. He said $187,982 was never allocated from the original $9.5 million from the federal government. A sum of $163,900 was not used from a $50 utility rebate to county residents; $162,300 was returned from cities under broadband revenue and $23,800 was unspent in funds to not-for-profit organizations.

Henry County experienced a record seven tornadoes in six days from March 31 to April 5, Office of Emergency Management Director Mat Schnepple told the board. In all, 45 occupiable, non-agricultural structures were damaged, according to a preliminary damage assessment.

"Probably four to five times that amount if you were to take in ag damage," said Schnepple. He explained he can't count agricultural buildings in the damage total for either the state or the federal government. "I have to follow their guidelines," he said.

He also said the county was able to respond to and fill every request it got through the severe weather. "Everything that we were made aware of," he said.

During county board comments, board member Kathy Nelson noted Sheriff Josh Verscheure had been much appreciated for personally checking on residents of a Geneseo apartment complex damaged in the March 31 tornado. She said one elderly couple in particular was especially grateful, because the husband could not be transported out of their apartment.

Also, out of 69 residents at Hillcrest Nursing Home, 21 are positive for COVID, as well as six staff members. As a result, the home is using staff from an outside agency.