CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Board members on Thursday voted 18-0 to approve the third large solar project in Henry County in three months.

Nexamp, headquartered in Boston, would own the project. The company has over 20 projects either operational or in the final stages of construction in Illinois. Nexamp was founded in 2007 by two Army veterans who saw the need for alternative energy in America. Their early projects included small geothermal systems. They have since honed in on commercial solar developments.

Jack Curry, business development manager for Nexamp, said the Henry County project would go on 25 acres of a 36-acre parcel just north of the Kewanee city limits. He said the firm had obtained a 40-year lease for the 5-megawatt solar farm, and he described a smooth process of due diligence with the city of Kewanee, the county and neighbors.

Being within 1 1/2 miles of Kewanee, the tract was zoned residential-1, however Kewanee said the area was no longer considered for residential expansion so the city had no objection to the solar farm.

The parcel has been used as farmland for the past few decades, however Curry said its soil rating was on the low end of medium soil productivity. He said his firm chose the land for its southern slope.

In terms of taxes generated, the land currently contributes less than $800 per year. If built, Curry said it would generate $32,000 in total taxes the first year with approximately $19,000 going to the Kewanee school district.

He said the company would put up a bond to cover the cost of decommissioning the facility.

The board voted 18-0 to change the zoning on the property from R-1 to Ag-1, enabling it to issue a special use permit for a solar farm.

The first community solar project approved by the county board was another 5-megawatt project. Owned by EnPower Solutions of Birmingham, Alabama, the project sits on land between Johnson Sauk Trail Park and Francis Park also north of Kewanee.

The second project was a 16.8-acre Solar Provider farm located south of Prophetstown, north of Hooppole and east of Illinois Route 78.

The board also voted to approve text amendments from the state regarding zoning ordinances for solar and wind farms in unincorporated areas of the county.

Other business

The board approved spending $73,580 for a new Ford 350 truck for the highway department. Board members also approved $112,992 worth of road recycling work — enough for 26 miles of improvements in townships.

Also approved was $10,360 for five units of a safety item for deputies to secure violent offenders’ extremities in stiff plastic so that, for example, they are unable to kick out the back of a patrol car.

The board also approved an $18,928 quote from Tri-City to revamp the old Office of Emergency Management offices in the jail basement. Half of the space would be an exercise room for deputies with donated equipment and the other half would be meeting space. The OEM is now housed in the former health department offices just south of Kewanee.

Portable air-conditioning units have been purchased for the courthouse because air-conditioning won’t be hooked up with the HVAC work being done. When the work is completed, the units will be given to the Office of Emergency Management.

At 42% of the way through the fiscal year at the end of April, several revenue line items were above 42% of planned revenue and no expense accounts were above 42% of planned spending, according to Mark Burton, finance chairman.

Hillcrest Nursing Home was given five-star status after a yearly inspection by the state, and there are no residents or staff with COVID, according to Jan May, health and social services chairman.

May also said the facility spent $12,000 on outside agency RNs in April because of the state’s mandated number of nurses. She said the committee would like to institute a $5,000 sign-on bonus for RNs, but the union wants to give it to everybody or nobody.

“We can’t afford to give it to everybody,” she said.

She said they were considering offering the bonus to employees who agreed to stay at Hillcrest for four years. Nothing has been decided.

The side benefits of clean energy The side benefits of clean energy Clean energy provides almost 443,000 jobs in the US A federal carbon tax on all energy-related carbon emissions could raise $1.87 trillion over the next decade More than 25% of Americans live in states with carbon-pricing programs The US already produces enough clean energy to provide power for 58 million American homes The cost of wind and solar power fell 47% and 71% in the past decade, respectively Increased clean-energy use decreases the instance of heart attacks, asthma attacks, and other cardiovascular issues Clean energy is more resilient and reliable than fossil fuels