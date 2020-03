CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled because of the coronavirus threat.

Stephanie Reed, administrative assistant, said the decision was made Wednesday to cancel the meeting. She said that other options are being considered for the board's April meeting, including telephone conferencing.

"We're going to see how it pans out," she said.

