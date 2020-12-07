Henry County Board elects Breeden board chair

The Henry County Board elected Kippy Breeden of Geneseo as the new board chairman during a reorganizational meeting on Monday night.

Breeden edged out Marshall Jones of Kewanee, who had served as county board chairman since 2018.

Board member Shawn Kendall nominated Breeden for the position while Bill Preston nominated Jones.

The vote was 11 for Breeden and nine for Jones. Voting for Breeden were Mark Burton, Jill Darin, Ray Elliott, Angie Young Frank, Joe Garrity, Dwayne Anderson, Shawn Kendall, Jim Padilla, Kelli Parsons, Mallisa Sandberg and Breeden. Voting for Jones were Kathy Nelson, Jeff Orton, Bill Preston, Jim Thompson, Natalie Collins, Jan May, Ned Richardson, Lynn Sutton and Jones.

For vice chairman, Darin nominated Kendall and Preston nominated Burton.

The vote was 17-3 for Kendall with just Nelson, Preston and Jones voting for Burton.

In remarks, Breeden thanked the board for the opportunity to serve as board chairman. She also thanked Jones for his years of service "in this very unusual time."