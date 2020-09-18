Henry County Board gets zero-deficit budget

The 2021 budget will spend down money in the county's tort fund at the recommendation of auditors. The money will be used in the health care fund.

Court security took a $10,000 hit this current year, so the proposal is to increase its funding by $23,000 and "let it go for one more year and then re-evaluate it."

Public safety or the sheriff's department is projecting $130,000 in revenue every month from the public safety sales tax. salaries of the department's newest employees are paid from the public safety tax due to seniority and the union. The department will look into getting all policing departments in the county on the same radio system this next year.

The budget will be reviewed in October and voted on in November.

In other business, the county board approved a $22,400 bid for replacement of the roof of the older part of the current Hillcrest Home maintenance building from Git R Done of Atkinson and a $16,500 bid to demolish the old maintenance building from Johnson Excavating of Woodhull. They also approved the state price of $36,720 for a new Ford snowplow truck for Hillcrest Home as well as a salt spreader and snowplow for $12,008 from Quality Repair, Colona.