Henry County Board gets zero-deficit budget

CAMBRIDGE — A balanced general fund budget was presented to the county board Thursday by members of the county's finance committee.
General fund expenditures and projected revenues are balanced at $11,659,456.
County administrator Erin Knackstedt said for the present fiscal year ending November 30, the county is "a little over" for revenues.
"I'm fairly confident we're headed pretty much on track to where we budgeted," she said.
She said the one big area in which revenues have fallen is circuit court fines and fees, which are down 22 percent with the state's new fines and fees restructuring.
The county has seen an increase in revenue from the Atkinson landfill. A sum of $139,000 was budgeted for the current fiscal year but over $531,000 has come in. The committee budgeted $650,000 for next year from the landfill.
The proposed budget includes about 10 percent more for county buildings than last year to pay for a new assistant building maintenance person and additional for maintenance itself. The goal is to keep up with preventive maintenance.
The coroner's budget is up 57 percent, partly for lab expenses and autopsies. Knackstedt noted autopsies are "dependent on circumstances completely beyond our control or her control."
The 2021 budget will spend down money in the county's tort fund at the recommendation of auditors. The money will be used in the health care fund.
Court security took a $10,000 hit this current year, so the proposal is to increase its funding by $23,000 and "let it go for one more year and then re-evaluate it."
Public safety or the sheriff's department is projecting $130,000 in revenue every month from the public safety sales tax. salaries of the department's newest employees are paid from the public safety tax due to seniority and the union. The department will look into getting all policing departments in the county on the same radio system this next year.
The budget will be reviewed in October and voted on in November.
In other business, the county board approved a $22,400 bid for replacement of the roof of the older part of the current Hillcrest Home maintenance building from Git R Done of Atkinson and a $16,500 bid to demolish the old maintenance building from Johnson Excavating of Woodhull. They also approved the state price of $36,720 for a new Ford snowplow truck for Hillcrest Home as well as a salt spreader and snowplow for $12,008 from Quality Repair, Colona.
Health and social services chairman Jan May reported that Hillcrest residents are again eating in the dining room, but they are seeing visitors only through windows. She said they hope to start outdoor visits soon. There have been no positive COVID tests.
The sheriff's department is saving money by doing its own long-distance transports and the county board approved a $27,870 bid for a transport van cage. Sheriff Kerry Loncka explained the department must by statute go fetch defendants and one trip can cost $12,000 to $15,000, compared to $3,000 to $4,000 to do the transport in-house.
"We've been to New York, Florida, California--it's been saving us a lot of money other than having a transport company do it that really charges you money."
Board members also approved a state bid of $36,900 for a 2020 Chevy Tahoe police interceptor package for the coroner's office; finance chairman Kelli Parsons said the request prompted a lengthy discussion but the coroner had been using an aging sedan that did not have four-wheel drive, and Vandemore funeral home had helped with the transportation of bodies.
Several loans were made with money coming from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act Recovery Assistance Plan through the Coronavirus Revolving Loan Fund as follows: the Combine Bar and Grill, $100,000; Gifts for You, $27,700; Hype Inc. (Cerno's), $100,000; Mary's Dining, $50,000; Nicole Rubitsky (day care), $50,000 and Village Florist, $30,000. Those loans were approved 18-0; Bill Preston and Dwayne Anderson were absent. A $100,000 loan to Valley View Country Club was approved with 17 in favor and Kippy Breeden abstaining. Parsons noted the county still has $660,300 to give out; for information, contact economic development director Jim Kelly at the courthouse.
Mat Schnepple, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, noted the county has started a Public Health Heroes program to recognize people and businesses that have assisted in helping fight the spread of coronavirus. He said people with any good news to share should contact the Henry County health department's Facebook page.
