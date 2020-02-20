Henry County Board takes no action on cannabis ban

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Board members on Thursday tabled an ordinance prohibiting cannabis business establishments in unincorporated areas of the county.

They want to wait until they can get the state's attorney's opinion on the legality of such a ban.

State's Attorney Matt Schutte on Thursday told the board there's an absence of case law and legislative history since the law is so new, but he said he's read the House legislative history on it.

"Parts of the statute seemed to conflict with each other," he said. "It's going to come down to our best guess of where are we going to face the most risk, if we do pass it or if we don't?"

Last October, the board voted 15-3 to approve the maximum 3.75% tax on recreational cannabis sales.

The draft ordinance acknowledges that the operation of cannabis businesses presents adverse impacts on the "health, safety and welfare of the residents, and additional costs, burdens and impacts upon law enforcement and regulatory operations of the county."