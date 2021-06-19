Henry County Fair coincides with summer on the calendar

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — At long last, it's fair week in Cambridge.
Fair board president Jake Seys said last week the board never stopped planning the 162nd fair for this year — planning is year-round — but watched the COVID phases in hopes of reaching the bridge phase or Phase 5. They didn't commit to certain expenses too early.
“We were taking precautions on the items that were large expenses, the grandstand shows and a lot of other midway attractions,” he said.
Last year's fair, like most summer events, was canceled. With the year off, he noted, the board moved ahead with improvements to the buildings and grounds and even infrastructure, with electrical and plumbing upgrades.
“For this first year back, we've added free midway entertainment,” he said. “It's nice to have things to go to without having to go to the grandstand. They complement each other.”
He said new Midway attractions included a magic act, a petting zoo with pony rides and a woodcarver.
Kids will also appreciate the “ever-famous” corn pit again this year.
“It's ridiculous how much they love to jump in there,” Seys said. “It's an early version of a bounce house.”
Seys said the weather had cooperated with preparations for the fair and he was hoping that any rain during fair week would come at night to keep the dust down.
“As long as it comes after 11 and before 6 a.m., it's perfect,” he said.
Grandstand events are:
- Tuesday, June 22, 5:30 p.m. Little Miss Queen pageant, 7 p.m. Junior and Miss pageant, $5 admission.
- Wednesday, June 23, 5 p.m., the grandstand admission is free for harness racing and 7 p.m. animal scrambles (pig and chicken).
- Thursday, June 24, 6:30 p.m., $10 admission, tractor, truck and UTV pulls.
- Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. the big entertainment is country musician Tyler Farr with Zach Zurcher for $25 admission.
- Saturday, June 26, 6 p.m. demo derby for a $10 admission.
- Sunday, June 27, 1 p.m. dirt drags for $10 admission.
Kids 8 and under are free for grandstand entertainment every day except for Friday.
Livestock is a highlight of the fair. Swine shows are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while various calf and beef shows are Wednesday through Saturday. There are 4-H goat and sheep shows Thursday and a 4-H horse show Friday. 4-H rabbit and poultry shows are Saturday.
A karaoke contest that is a forerunner to the state fair event will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Carnival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; Sunday hours are to be determined.
The fair features three beer gardens.