Henry County Fair coincides with summer on the calendar

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — At long last, it's fair week in Cambridge.

Fair board president Jake Seys said last week the board never stopped planning the 162nd fair for this year — planning is year-round — but watched the COVID phases in hopes of reaching the bridge phase or Phase 5. They didn't commit to certain expenses too early.

“We were taking precautions on the items that were large expenses, the grandstand shows and a lot of other midway attractions,” he said.

Last year's fair, like most summer events, was canceled. With the year off, he noted, the board moved ahead with improvements to the buildings and grounds and even infrastructure, with electrical and plumbing upgrades.

“For this first year back, we've added free midway entertainment,” he said. “It's nice to have things to go to without having to go to the grandstand. They complement each other.”

He said new Midway attractions included a magic act, a petting zoo with pony rides and a woodcarver.

Kids will also appreciate the “ever-famous” corn pit again this year.

“It's ridiculous how much they love to jump in there,” Seys said. “It's an early version of a bounce house.”