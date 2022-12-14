Henry County organization awarded $10,000 arts and culture grant

Illinois Humanities named Crossroads Cultural Connections in Henry County as one of 27 organizations across the state to receive a $10,000 Foreground Rural Initiative grant. The grant is a first-of-its-kind program dedicated to supporting the arts and humanities in rural and small towns in Illinois.

Illinois Humanities also will partner with grantees on the co-creation of place-based hubs that will host community programming in 2023. All of this will be bolstered by a multiyear commitment from the organization to not only seed growth, but ensure it flourishes.

Crossroads Cultural Connections is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing music and arts to Henry County and the surrounding area. Crossroads provides opportunities to experience live music and the arts in a variety of ways.

The organization launched its first programming at the beginning of 2022 with a visiting artist school program. Seven visiting artist programs are scheduled. Five have taken place and reached approximately 4,500 students, teachers and family members in Henry County.

In addition, the organization has hosted four free concerts this year including the Sunday Getaway Concerts and the regular suggested donation concerts.

In its first year, the organization will have hosted and/or partnered on 89 public events and will have brought in over $25,000 of outside dollars in the form of grants to Henry County.

For a calendar of upcoming events, to get involved or for more information, visit xroads.org.