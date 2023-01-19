Henry County welcomes community solar project

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — In an 18-0 vote, the Henry County Board on Thursday approved a special use permit for a traditional community solar project on 30-35 acres between Johnson Sauk Trail State Park and Francis Park north of Kewanee.

EnPower Solutions of Birmingham, Ala., bought the property for the five-megawatt project two months ago. Miles Walding and Cody Doores of EnPower told the county board Thursday that a subscription company called Common Energy would be selling roughly 800 to 1,000 subscriptions to the solar energy project.

Walding said Common Energy would be working with Henry County to develop a plan for the citizens — especially low- to moderate-income — in case the county may have best practices for outreach "so everybody gets a fair chance to subscribe."

He said people who subscribe would continue to get a bill from their current electric utility as well as a bill from Common Energy, but the two combined would be 6-10% less than what they are paying now.

"A safe estimate would be — without an actual resident's power bill — a conservative number would be somewhere in the range of 6-10% on their power bill. That's all dependent on their usage, too," he added.

Doores said Henry County residents and businesses would have first dibs on participating as subscribers in the project, but then Common Energy could go to adjacent counties if they still needed subscribers.

Board member Brian Corkill noted the tract of land bought for the project was in the conservation reserve program (CRP) as marginal cropland so it is an ideal parcel for solar farms.

Doores also said a state subsidy program makes Illinois very attractive for these kinds of projects as the state front-loads the subsidies into the first seven years of the project.

EnPower Solutions plans to build the solar farm to last for 40 years, although there may need to be equipment upgrades.

The men said the Wethersfield school district plans to participate, as the superintendent was formerly working in Delavan when the company did a project there.

They said they would plan to be active by the first or second quarter of 2024.

Plan/development chairman Lynn Sutton said the solar array would bring $30,000 to the county in property taxes every year. In answer to a question about why a committee vote on the project was split, Sutton said "some people are just philosophically opposed to solar." He also said decommissioning was covered as part of his committee's discussions with the firm.

"We're happy to do what's right and suitable," said Doores, noting in some cases a bond for decommissioning is in place.

In other business, the board also voted 18-0 to oppose the bill banning assault weapons in Illinois that was recently signed into law.

Public safety chairman Jim Thompson said although the resolution wasn't drawn up before the legislature voted on the matter, the county still needs to give its opinion that the concept is unconstitutional.

The board also recognized Kelan Wells and Bruce Mahaffey on their retirements from the sheriff's department. Wells had worked for the sheriff's department since 1997, becoming captain in 2017. Mahaffey started with the department in 1999, joining courthouse security in 2004.

They also honored Tom Malmen, who retired from the county highway department after 33 years and eight months. County highway engineer Scott Stephenson said when people were home in a snowstorm, Malmen was out "plowing snow when you couldn't see the truck. That was him."

Board members aapproved a $48,450 bid to repaint the jail as well as an intergovernmental agreement to include Mercer County in the Henry County Office of Emergency Management. Mercer will contribute $42,000 per year and joins Stark County, with whom Henry County already has an agreement.

The board also approved a $23,750 loan through the county's Rural Revolving Loan Fund for Simosky Tax and Accounting of Geneseo. The firm is buying a new building and bringing on two more employees.