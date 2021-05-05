 Skip to main content
Henry Dinkins charged with the death of Breasia Terrell. Law enforcement officials say the girl was shot to death.
Henry Dinkins charged with the death of Breasia Terrell. Law enforcement officials say the girl was shot to death.

Purple balloons line the river walk at Davenport's Centennial Park during a memorial Thursday for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell whose remains were found March 22. The girl disappeared late July 9 or in the early morning hours of July 10. 

Henry Dinkins has been charged with the death of Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Dinkins kidnapped the 10-year-old girl and shot her to death.

Walton said Dinkins is the only person who will be charged at this time.

Walton, Chief Paul Sikorski and Davenport Capt. Brent Biggs held a press conference at 9 a.m. today in the Davenport Police Department community room to provide an update the case.

Breasia's remains were discovered on March 22 near DeWitt and the identity was confirmed on March 31.

Tee LeShoure, founder of Tee It Up Movements, speaks before a crowd of about 70 people during a candlelight vigil for Breasia Terrell held Friday at Davenport Harbor at Concord Street and Miller Avenue along the Mississippi River in Davenport.

Prior to that discovery, Breasia, then 10, was last seen either late July 9 or during the early morning hours of July 10 last year.

Dinkins was arrested July 10 and later charged with three unrelated counts of violating the sex-offender registry. He was the lone person of interest in Breasia's disappearance is being held in the Clinton County Jail.

Breasia spent the night with her brother at Dinkins' home during the time period she disappeared. Dinkins, 48, is the boy's father.

Davenport Police say human remains found near DeWitt earlier this month are those of Breasia Terrell. The then 10-year-old went missing from Davenport late July 9 or early July 10, launching a massive search effort that spanned several counties.

In late August of last year, Dinkins was moved to the Clinton facility because of overcrowding in the Scott County Jail.

