Henry Dinkins charged with the death of Breasia Terrell. Law enforcement officials say the girl was shot to death.

Henry Dinkins has been charged with the death of Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Dinkins kidnapped the 10-year-old girl and shot her to death.

Walton said Dinkins is the only person who will be charged at this time.

Walton, Chief Paul Sikorski and Davenport Capt. Brent Biggs held a press conference at 9 a.m. today in the Davenport Police Department community room to provide an update the case.

Breasia's remains were discovered on March 22 near DeWitt and the identity was confirmed on March 31.

Prior to that discovery, Breasia, then 10, was last seen either late July 9 or during the early morning hours of July 10 last year.

Dinkins was arrested July 10 and later charged with three unrelated counts of violating the sex-offender registry. He was the lone person of interest in Breasia's disappearance is being held in the Clinton County Jail.

Breasia spent the night with her brother at Dinkins' home during the time period she disappeared. Dinkins, 48, is the boy's father.