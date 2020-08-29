Henry Dinkins moved from Scott County to Clinton County Jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A "person of interest" in the disappearance of a 10-year-old Davenport girl has been moved from Scott County Jail to Clinton County Jail.

Henry Dinkins, 48, was moved to the Clinton facility on Friday because of overcrowding in the Scott County facility, a correctional officer said Saturday.

Breasia Terrell, 10, the daughter of Aishia Lankford, Davenport, went missing July 10. Breasia went to spend the night with Dinkins and Breasia's brother -- Dinkins' son with Lankford -- and later was reported missing.

Dinkins does not face charges in connection with Breasia’s disappearance. He was being held in Scott County Jail on a felony sex-offender registration violation.

The FBI is involved in the investigation into Breasia's disappearance. Law enforcement officials as well as volunteers have searched various Quad-City areas, including Credit Island Park, Davenport, for Breasia and have posted and shared fliers throughout the region and beyond.

Breasia last was seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

