Henry Dinkins was the only person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell. Now he's charged with kidnapping and murder.

Henry Dinkins has been accused of killing Breasia Terrell.

Breasia, who was 10, was last seen either late July 9 or during the early morning hours of July 10 of 2020. She spent the night with her brother at Dinkins' home during the time period she disappeared. Dinkins, 48, is the boy's father. Breasia's remains were discovered on March 22 near DeWitt and her identity was confirmed on March 31.

Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Davenport Police Department.

“While announcing charges is a significant step in this case, it is important to understand that bringing forth charges is not the end of the legal process but just the beginning,” Walton said. “The case will now proceed to court.”

A court date for the murder and kidnapping charges was not yet available Wednesday afternoon, but court documents provided some more details of what authorities believe occurred.