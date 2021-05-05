Henry Dinkins was the only person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell. Now he's charged with kidnapping and murder.

Henry Dinkins has been accused of killing Breasia Terrell.
Breasia, who was 10, was last seen either late July 9 or during the early morning hours of July 10 of 2020. She spent the night with her brother at Dinkins' home during the time period she disappeared. Dinkins, 48, is the boy's father. Breasia's remains were discovered on March 22 near DeWitt and her identity was confirmed on March 31.
Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Davenport Police Department.
“While announcing charges is a significant step in this case, it is important to understand that bringing forth charges is not the end of the legal process but just the beginning,” Walton said. “The case will now proceed to court.”
A court date for the murder and kidnapping charges was not yet available Wednesday afternoon, but court documents provided some more details of what authorities believe occurred.
“On or about July 10, 2020 Henry Dinkins did remove a child, B.T., from 2744 East 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa without consent or authority, or by deception, to secretly confine and inflict serious injury and as a result of the kidnapping B.T. was murdered,” according to the complaint and affidavit for the kidnapping charge.
Dinkins shot her to death, Walton said.
Walton said Dinkins was the only person being charged as of Wednesday.
Dinkins was the lone person of interest in the case, but had not been previously charged in connection with her disappearance. He had been held since July 10 and later charged with three unrelated counts of violating the sex-offender registry.
He is being held in the Clinton County Jail, where he was moved in August because of overcrowding in the Scott County Jail.
During Wednesday’s news conference the efforts of the investigation team were recognized. The officers in that team were identified as Lt. Kyle Chisholm, Sgt. Geoff Peiffer, and detectives Maureen Hammes, Evan Obert and Sean Johnson.
The contributions of other agencies and citizens who assisted in the case, including the search for Breasia, were also acknowledged. The agencies included the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the FBI, and the sheriff’s offices of Scott and Clinton counties.