Henry Hall: 'You have got to pick your battles'

There were no police issues in Kewanee. I’ve had a couple here, just weird things where I am driving home and I am getting pulled over for something I probably shouldn’t get pulled over about. You question why you’re getting pulled over. I think at the time, I was younger (in my 20s) and probably didn’t handle it like I should have. I know my kids (both young adults) have run into some issues. Unfortunately it’s sad that we do have to let our kids know how things operate, how things happen. I am from the opinion I have to teach them both sides of the fence. You have to be able to understand that. You are going to get put in some situations that are uncomfortable and how do you handle those uncomfortable situations. Both of them have been put in a couple and they’ve handled it pretty well. They were upset and shook like anyone else would be. I am just trying to raise them like my mom raised us and again it’s really about… We can sit here and talk about the unjust and those things but you have to do things that let people know that you are trying to make a difference. Are you there to help? Are you there to hinder? I will do whatever I can to help. I want to be that person that helps any kids that need help. If an African-American student came up to me and needed some help, obviously you want to push them in the right direction and tell them that there is a direction.