Henry Hall: 'You have got to pick your battles'

I grew up in Kewanee. Growing up in Kewanee was different, not bad by any means. I had a great childhood. My mom was sole provider at my house. My mom and dad were divorced. There was three of us. We just stayed active. She kept us active in a lot of things. For me, it was sports. I just tried to do the best I can at those kinds of things.
Race, there were some instances where it would come up but Kewanee is one of those small town communities where if you are around the right people and you are doing the right things, then those things don’t come up. My best friend is white. We never really looked at it as ‘oh, this is my white friend, this is my Black friend, just my friend.’ That’s just how my mom raised all of us to be. She wanted us to be aware of what’s going on around us. She just tried to keep us active and make sure we understood what was right and what was wrong and to fight for things that we thought were unjust if they came up. You can’t fight for every single one. You have got to pick your battles. I am sure there was times where there was some issues, but not too much. She did a really good job with that stuff, so I have to always thank her for that.
At Augie, it was different. There weren’t as many African American students (1987-1991) as there probably are now. They were working on those kinds of things when I was there. Again, it was the same kind of thing. I was involved in basketball and participated in some of the things that the African-American students were doing at the time on campus and got to know quite a few of them that were there just because there were little there. We all kind of tried to do the right thing all the time and be in the right situations and understand what battle you needed to fight if it did come up because it was going to come up. It’s just how the world is unfortunately.
In my opinion, it’s how you deal with it. And can you do things to make things better for yourself and people around you and have people understand it’s not right if it comes up unjustly.
It has been OK (career-wise). It has been. My career path’s a little different than most. I went to Augustana with the intentions of becoming a teacher. Kind of got talked out of it by my advisor at the time. Went into sales, loved it but always knew I wanted to be a teacher, and I eventually went back. My wife told me I needed to do it or stop talking about it. Went back and got my teaching certificate and I love it.
It’s a profession that I always wanted to do and dreamed of. I wish as far as the ratio that we did have some more African-American teachers. I wouldn’t say it’s a bad thing. But it's an occupation where I feel like we need more kids to be able to see that that’s an opportunity for them to make a difference. And I feel like I do that, and not just with our African-American kids. I try to do that with all the kids. But I think if you have some African-American kids in your class. It’s good for them to be able to look around and say, ‘Oh, there’s an African-American teacher that I had. And he really made a difference in my life. He treated me with respect, he was patient, he was demanding, he was persistent." I want them to see that I am doing that with all the kids. And I want them to see that they have an opportunity to be able to do that as well.
There were no police issues in Kewanee. I’ve had a couple here, just weird things where I am driving home and I am getting pulled over for something I probably shouldn’t get pulled over about. You question why you’re getting pulled over. I think at the time, I was younger (in my 20s) and probably didn’t handle it like I should have. I know my kids (both young adults) have run into some issues. Unfortunately it’s sad that we do have to let our kids know how things operate, how things happen. I am from the opinion I have to teach them both sides of the fence. You have to be able to understand that. You are going to get put in some situations that are uncomfortable and how do you handle those uncomfortable situations. Both of them have been put in a couple and they’ve handled it pretty well. They were upset and shook like anyone else would be. I am just trying to raise them like my mom raised us and again it’s really about… We can sit here and talk about the unjust and those things but you have to do things that let people know that you are trying to make a difference. Are you there to help? Are you there to hinder? I will do whatever I can to help. I want to be that person that helps any kids that need help. If an African-American student came up to me and needed some help, obviously you want to push them in the right direction and tell them that there is a direction.
We didn’t grow up with a lot of money. But I think it was just that drive and those things that my mom taught us that we can do that got me to where I wanted to be. I just wanted to be a basketball coach and a teacher.
