Henry Vargas, 92, was a Quad-City champion of social justice, worker rights

Life was changing, but Henry didn't forget his past. It drove him.

"We were like the Beverly Hillbillies when we left our little house on 6th and Pershing for the big time," Rita Vargas said Thursday. "We moved up to a house on Central Park that had four bedrooms.

"At one time, there were seven kids in one bedroom, so this was a castle."

About two years ago, at the age of 90, Henry moved in with Rita Vargas and her husband, Ken Krayenhagen. Even in warm weather, Henry was taken by the remote-control-operated fireplace, which he kept running while he kept himself up on the news.

In his 92 years, he never required medication and relied only on an occasional over-the-counter pain medication. Later in life, he added women's struggles to his civil-rights repertoire, largely because he could see that his daughters encountered far more workplace and educational struggles than his sons.

And, if he ever regretted living the first third of his life in abject poverty, he never let on.

"As a kid, I was so disappointed I didn't get to live at Cook's Point," Rita Vargas said. "He made it sound like Disneyland.