'Her passion is unparalleled:' Davenport native nominated for UN award

When Sarah Van Vooren heard from a colleague that she was up for a United Nations Women USA Award, she thought it was a prank.

A robust sense of humor is practically required in the Davenport native's line of work. She helps run a grassroots nonprofit in the Kapilvastu District of Nepal, focused on empowering young women through sport.

It can be demanding, grueling work, and playing jokes on colleagues can relieve some pressure.

After reading an email from the UN that confirmed her nomination for a Women USA Rise and Raise Others Award, however, it sunk in just how seriously such a thing could help the work she does through Atoot, the nonprofit she co-founded.

"At the end of the day, it's really a great honor and really lovely," Van Vooren said. "What I would be more interested in, though, is how can this help push our organization to greater levels?"

Award nominees have dedicated themselves to helping women grow across the world and are being recognized for their work pushing others toward UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to the website. Van Vooren was nominated for her leadership in raising young women up through her work.

Thirty-two women were nominated in the following categories: Ending Poverty, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality , Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, Reducing Inequality, Climate Action, and Peace, Justice and Institutional Development. Van Vooren is placed in the Good Health and Well-Being category.

The public may vote in each of the categories online until Oct. 25, and the winners will be announced Oct. 26. Recipients are determined by both public vote and a specialized jury.

Van Vooren left the U.S. for the first time at 19 years old for a study-abroad trip in Italy. It was a profound experience, she said, and one that challenged her knowledge of the world outside of her home and family in Davenport.

A job with an Italian film production company facilitated her first move after college, and she fell in love with Europe over the course of four years.

Her passion for global affairs led Van Vooren to graduate school in Dublin, and for the past 18 years she's worked at nonprofits scattered across Haiti, Cambodia, the Philippines, and India — which is where she was first introduced to using sport to empower girls. It's also where she was introduced to her Atoot co-founder, Mashreeb Aryal.

Aryal and Van Vooren bonded over a shared love of football, or American soccer. They kept in touch after Van Vooren left her job in India, and when she decided to be done working for others and start her own nonprofit, he was ready to jump in with her.

"Her passion is unparalleled, I would say," Aryal said. "So I knew this was coming, and I was really, really happy to learn that she had been nominated."

Atoot means "unbreakable" in the Nepali language. Aryal, who is from Nepal, Van Vooren and a few others in the group work with about 200 girls and young women from local villages, mixing football practice, educational classes and life-skills workshops to teach them the power in their voice and their future.

According to Atoot, Nepali girls are commonly pulled out of school early and married as children, are isolated in their villages, can experience gender-based violence and human trafficking. Girls are often seen as liabilities rather than children to be celebrated, Van Vooren said, and teaching them that they are more than a burden means the staff needs to be constantly adaptable.

The UN Women USA award could bring in enough funding to help them expand their staff of four and their programming, giving the girls more opportunities to learn and grow.

"There is no playbook for this. There is no programming manual," Van Vooren said. "You literally have to change your way of work every single hour even, every single day, every single week, every single month."

Back in Davenport, Scott and Ellen Van Vooren keep up with their daughter through email, Whatsapp and FaceTime. Scott Van Vooren said the nomination could help validate Van Vooren and her work, though she doesn't do it for the accolades.

While she doesn't get back to the Quad-Cities often, Van Vooren said the area is like a little slice of heaven, where she can rest and reset amidst the stresses of her work. One day she hopes to bring Aryal and others she works with to Davenport to experience her first home and to meet her family.

"Ellen and I are both extremely proud of Sarah," Scott Van Vooren said. "It's a great award to be nominated for."

"Weird" was the word Van Vooren used to describe her feelings about being nominated — not because she thinks the work she does isn't important enough for recognition, but because it was the last thing she was expecting. The work she and her coworkers do doesn't give them time for self-promotion, and that's not why they do it, anyway.

Rather than focus on herself, Van Vooren is looking forward to seeing how being a candidate for the award, and possible recipient, will affect the attention and funding directed at Atoot.

"We are being recognized for the work we do, which I'm thrilled about, because my colleagues and the girls we work with every single day are the reason why this nomination probably came about," Van Vooren said. "It can't just be me. It's everybody that I work or worked with."