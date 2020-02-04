You are the owner of this article.
Here are the caucus results in the Quad-Cities area
Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.

With results trickling in nearly a full day after the caucuses, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are the leading candidates in the Quad-Cities area, according to initial caucus results.

Statewide, under two-thirds of results have been reported by the Iowa Democratic Party. Results are listed below for Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.

These data will be updated as more results are posted.

Scott County

With about 47% of Scott County’s precincts reporting, initial results show Buttigieg beating expectations, in first place, with Sanders in second.

  • State delegate equivalents (as of 4:30 p.m.):
    • Buttigieg: 15.293
    • Sanders: 14.0532
    • Warren: 10.333
    • Biden: 10.333
    • Klobuchar: 8.266
  • Popular vote — first alignment, percentage (second alignment). There were 4,078 total voters tabulated, as of 4:30 p.m.:
    • Buttigieg: 869, 21.3% (1,051)
    • Sanders: 855, 21.0% (899)
    • Biden: 726, 17.8% (704)
    • Warren: 691, 16.9% (675)
    • Klobuchar: 595, 14.6% (586)

Clinton County

With about 62% of precincts reporting, initial results show Buttigieg beating expectations, in first place, with Biden and Sanders tied for second. According to the returns, Warren is under-performing her polling statewide.

  • State delegate equivalents (as of 4:30 p.m.):
    • Buttigieg: 4.872
    • Biden: 4.429
    • Sanders: 4.429
    • Klobuchar: 2.214
    • Warren: 0.886
  • Popular vote — first alignment raw total, first alignment percentage (second alignment). There were 893 total voters tabulated, as of 4:30 p.m.:
    • Biden: 186, 20.8% (209)
    • Buttigieg: 195, 21.8% (250)
    • Klobuchar: 108, 12.1% (112)
    • Sanders: 208, 23.3% (236)
    • Warren: 114, 12.8% (49)

Muscatine County

12 of 23 precincts have reported from Muscatine County. Thus far, Sanders is in the lead with Buttigieg, Biden, Warren and Klobuchar behind.

  • State delegate equivalents
    • Sanders: 4.001
    • Buttigieg: 2.833
    • Biden: 2.167
    • Warren: 1.834
    • Klobuchar: 1.000
  • Popular vote: first alignment raw total, percentage, (second alignment). There were 837 total voters reporting, as of 4:30 p.m.:
    • Sanders: 221, 26.4% (251)
    • Buttigieg: 193, 23.1% (213)
    • Biden: 141, 16.8% (145)
    • Warren: 139, 16.6% (133)
    • Klobuchar: 76, 9.1% (73)

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

