Here are the new polling locations for the June primary in Scott County.

In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, polling places for the June 2 primary election in Scott County are being sharply reduced.

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz announced Thursday that there will be 23 polling places for the June primary, a reduction from the usual 63 locations.

“We cannot call off or postpone the election, but we can take steps to limit exposure to the coronavirus for the county’s precinct election officials and the general public,” Moritz said.

“Reducing the number of polling places also allows for reducing the number of precinct officials needed to run the election. Most precinct officials are older and more susceptible to serious complications from COVID-19. I especially do not want to unduly expose them to this danger.”

The new polling places by current precinct are listed below.

Bettendorf will have just two polling places: the Bettendorf Community Center and Tanglewood Hills Pavilion.

Davenport will have seven polling places, including churches, libraries, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and the Scott County Administration Center. The smaller outlying communities in Scott County will have one polling place each.