Here are the new polling locations for the June primary in Scott County.

In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, polling places for the June 2 primary election in Scott County are being sharply reduced.
Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz announced Thursday that there will be 23 polling places for the June primary, a reduction from the usual 63 locations.
“We cannot call off or postpone the election, but we can take steps to limit exposure to the coronavirus for the county’s precinct election officials and the general public,” Moritz said.
“Reducing the number of polling places also allows for reducing the number of precinct officials needed to run the election. Most precinct officials are older and more susceptible to serious complications from COVID-19. I especially do not want to unduly expose them to this danger.”
The new polling places by current precinct are listed below.
Bettendorf will have just two polling places: the Bettendorf Community Center and Tanglewood Hills Pavilion.
Davenport will have seven polling places, including churches, libraries, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and the Scott County Administration Center. The smaller outlying communities in Scott County will have one polling place each.
“Several of our usual locations were understandably hesitant to open their facilities to the general public,” Moritz said. “Also some locations did not lend themselves to social distancing requirements.”
Bettendorf precincts:
- B11, B12, B21, B22, B23, B31 & B32 - Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St, Bettendorf
- B41, B42, B51 & B52 - Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Rd, Bettendorf
Davenport precincts:
- D11, D12, D13 & D14 - Fairmount Library, 3000 N Fairmount St, Davenport
- D21, D22, D23 & D24 - Christ United Methodist Church, 2330 W 41st St, Davenport
- D31, D32, D33 & D34 - Scott County Administration Center, 600 W 4th St, Davenport
- D41, D42, D43, D44, D51, D52, D53 & D54 - 4H Building M.V. Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St, Davenport
- D61, D62, D63 & D64 - Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Av, Davenport
- D71, D72, D73 & D74 - Community of Hope Church, 415 W 53rd St, Davenport
- D81, D82, D83 & D84 - Eastern Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport
Rural and small city precincts:
- Allens Grove / Donahue - Donahue Fire Station, 302 Main St, Donahue
- Buffalo & Buffalo Township - Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St, Buffalo
- Blue Grass - Blue Grass Public Safety Building, 606 W Mayne St, Blue Grass
- Eldridge Precincts EL1 & EL2 - Scott County Library, 200 N 6th Ave., Eldridge
- Hickory Grove Township - Maysville Fire Station, 23630 93rd Ave., Maysville
- Liberty Township - New Liberty Fire Station, 765 Pike St., New Liberty
- LeClaire Precincts LC1, LC2 & LeClaire Township - LeClaire Fire Station, 201 N 15th St, LeClaire
- Long Grove & Winfield Townships - Long Grove Community Center, 114 N 1st St., Long Grove
- McCausland - McCausland Community Center, 305 N Salina St., McCausland
- Park View - Park View Lutheran Church, 14 Grove Rd., Park View
- Princeton - Princeton Community Center, 428 River Dr., Princeton
- Pleasant Valley Township - Trinity Lutheran Church, 18137 Criswell St., Pleasant Valley
- Riverdale - Riverdale Town Hall, 110 Manor Dr., Riverdale
- Walcott - Calvary United Methodist Church, 100 E James St., Walcott
