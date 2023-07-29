Biya Simbassa and Kellyn Taylor raced to victory Saturday in the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, claiming U.S. championships for seven miles and pocketing checks for $12,500.

Simbassa, a 30-year-old native of Ethiopia, was running the QCTimes Bix 7 for the first time.

The victory allowed him to move up from seventh place in the points standings of the U.S. Track & Field road racing circuit. He previously finished third in the organization’s 10-mile championships and fourth in the half-marathon. He also won USATF titles for 10 miles and 25 kilometers in 2021.

Kellyn Taylor won the race for the women — also in her first QCTimes Bix 7.

The 37-year-old from Flagstaff, Arizona, won the 2022 Lilac Grand Prix 5,000 meters and 2020 Rock N Roll Arizona Half-marathon. She was eighth in 2020 U.S. Olympic marathon trials, ninth in 5,000-meter trials.

She finished eighth in New York Mini 10k this year.

This story is developing.