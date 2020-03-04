Here are 10 things you should know about the 2020 census

In the coming weeks, you receive a notice in the mail to complete the 2020 U.S. Census. Here are 10 things to know for this year's census:
1 -- Everyone counts. Every person living in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories are required by law to be counted. Count all the people living in the household — including babies — who live and sleep there most of the time. The bureau conducts counts in institutions and other places such as a nursing home, jail or prison on Census Day, April 1.
2 -- How to respond. In mid-March, a Census Bureau mailing will arrive at each household with detailed information on the three options for responding. For the first time ever, the bureau will accept census responses online. You also may respond by paper ballot or telephone. Respond by Census Day, April 1.
3 -- What if I don't respond? In May, census takers will begin in-person visits to those addresses that have not responded. If one does visit, they may be working on the 2020 Census or another census survey — the bureau conducts more than 100 surveys throughout the country in addition to the decennial census.
4 -- What questions are asked? The decennial census will collect basic information from the household including the number of residents, their name, sex, birth date, race, whether they live elsewhere and if the respondent owns or rents the home.
4 -- What questions are not asked? The Census Bureau will never ask for Social Security numbers; bank or credit card account numbers; money or donations; or anything on behalf of a political party. If you are asked these questions, it is a scam.
6 -- Why is it important? Census data is used to determine how to distribute $675 billion in federal funding back to states and local communities for things such as health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses. It also determines how states redraw their congressional and state legislature boundaries and the number of congressional seats assigned to a state.
7 -- Does the 2020 Census ask about citizenship status? No. The 2020 Census does not ask whether you or anyone in your home is a U.S. citizen.
8 -- Are non-citizens counted in the census? Yes. The Census counts everyone living in the country, including non-citizens.
9 -- Is my information kept confidential? Yes. Federal law protects your responses. Your answers can only be used for statistical purposes and cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.
10 -- Identifying a census taker – Census Bureau employees will present an ID badge that includes: their name, photograph, a Department of Commerce watermark; and an expiration date. They also will have an official bag and Census Bureau-issued electronic device such as a laptop or smartphone with the bureau's logo. They do their work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.