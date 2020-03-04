Here are 10 things you should know about the 2020 census

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

4 -- What questions are not asked? The Census Bureau will never ask for Social Security numbers; bank or credit card account numbers; money or donations; or anything on behalf of a political party. If you are asked these questions, it is a scam.

6 -- Why is it important? Census data is used to determine how to distribute $675 billion in federal funding back to states and local communities for things such as health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses. It also determines how states redraw their congressional and state legislature boundaries and the number of congressional seats assigned to a state.

7 -- Does the 2020 Census ask about citizenship status? No. The 2020 Census does not ask whether you or anyone in your home is a U.S. citizen.

8 -- Are non-citizens counted in the census? Yes. The Census counts everyone living in the country, including non-citizens.

9 -- Is my information kept confidential? Yes. Federal law protects your responses. Your answers can only be used for statistical purposes and cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

10 -- Identifying a census taker – Census Bureau employees will present an ID badge that includes: their name, photograph, a Department of Commerce watermark; and an expiration date. They also will have an official bag and Census Bureau-issued electronic device such as a laptop or smartphone with the bureau's logo. They do their work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

