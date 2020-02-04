Here are updated caucus results in the Quad-Cities area

With updated numbers two days after the Iowa caucuses, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders leads former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg in two of three Quad-City counties, according to updated caucus results.are the leading candidates in the Quad-Cities area, according to initial caucus results.
Statewide, 85 percent of the precincts have been reported by the Iowa Democratic Party. Results are listed below for Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.
These data will be updated as more results are posted.
Scott County
With 50 of 63 precincts reporting, Sanders holds a slight lead with Buttigieg close behind.
- State delegate equivalents (as of 4 p.m. Wednesday)
Popular vote — first alignment, percentage (second alignment). There were 7,022 voters tabulated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:
- Sanders: 26.454
- Buttigieg: 25.626
- Biden: 16.946
- Warren: 16.946
- Klobuchar: 12.813
- Buttigieg: 1,481, 21.09% (1,849)
- Sanders: 1,659, 23.63% (1,750)
- Warren: 1,190, 16.95% (1,169)
- Biden: 1,159, 16.51% (1,097)
- Klobuchar: 595, 14.6% (586)
Clinton County
With 25 of 26 precincts reporting, Buttigieg holds a slight lead over Sanders, with Biden close behind. Klobuchar comes next, with Warren in last.
- State delegate equivalents (as of 4 p.m. Wednesday)
Popular vote — first alignment raw total, first alignment percentage (second alignment). With 1,677 voters tabulated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:
- Buttigieg: 8.636
- Sanders: 7.750
- Biden: 7.529
- Klobuchar: 3.100
- Warren: 2.878
- Buttigieg: 373, 22.24% (457)
- Sanders: 374, 22.30% (415)
- Biden: 354, 21.10% (396)
- Klobuchar: 188, 11.21% (168)
- Warren: 226, 13.48% (161)
Muscatine County
With 19 of 23 precincts reporting, Sanders has widened his lead over Buttigieg. Biden is in third with Warren close behind while Klobuchar is in fifth.
- State delegate equivalent
Popular vote: first alignment raw total, percentage, (second alignment). With 1,470 voters tabulated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:
- Sanders: 7.168
- Buttigieg: 5.000
- Biden: 3.333
- Warren: 3.167
- Klobuchar: 1.667
- Sanders: 437, 29.72% (472)
- Buttigieg: 344, 23.40% (377)
- Biden: 234, 14.83% (230)
- Warren: 218, 14.83% (220)
- Klobuchar: 116, 7.89% (113)
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.