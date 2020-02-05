You are the owner of this article.
Here are updated caucus results in the Quad-City area
020420-ia-caucus-ks-014

Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

With updated numbers two days after the Iowa caucuses, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders leads former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg in two of three Quad-City counties, according to updated caucus results.

Statewide, 85 percent of the precincts have been reported by the Iowa Democratic Party. Results are listed below for Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.

These data will be updated as more results are posted.

Scott County

With 50 of 63 precincts reporting, Sanders holds a slight lead with Buttigieg close behind. 

  • State delegate equivalents (as of 4 p.m. Wednesday)
    • Sanders: 26.454
    • Buttigieg: 25.626
    • Biden: 16.946
    • Warren: 16.946
    • Klobuchar: 12.813
    • Popular vote — first alignment, percentage (second alignment). There were 7,022 voters tabulated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:
    • Buttigieg: 1,481, 21.09% (1,849)
    • Sanders: 1,659, 23.63% (1,750)
    • Warren: 1,190, 16.95% (1,169)
    • Biden: 1,159, 16.51% (1,097)
    • Klobuchar: 595, 14.6% (586)

Clinton County

With 25 of 26 precincts reporting, Buttigieg holds a slight lead over Sanders, with Biden close behind. Klobuchar comes next, with Warren in last.

  • State delegate equivalents (as of 4 p.m. Wednesday)
    • Buttigieg: 8.636
    • Sanders: 7.750
    • Biden: 7.529
    • Klobuchar: 3.100
    • Warren: 2.878
    • Popular vote — first alignment raw total, first alignment percentage (second alignment). With 1,677 voters tabulated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:
    • Buttigieg: 373, 22.24% (457)
    • Sanders: 374, 22.30% (415)
    • Biden: 354, 21.10% (396)
    • Klobuchar: 188, 11.21% (168)
    • Warren: 226, 13.48% (161)

Muscatine County

With 19 of 23 precincts reporting, Sanders has widened his lead over Buttigieg. Biden is in third with Warren close behind while Klobuchar is in fifth. 

  • State delegate equivalent
    • Sanders: 7.168
    • Buttigieg: 5.000
    • Biden: 3.333
    • Warren: 3.167
    • Klobuchar: 1.667
    • Popular vote: first alignment raw total, percentage, (second alignment). With 1,470 voters tabulated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday: 
    • Sanders: 437, 29.72% (472)
    • Buttigieg: 344, 23.40% (377)
    • Biden: 234, 14.83% (230)
    • Warren: 218, 14.83% (220)
    • Klobuchar: 116, 7.89% (113)

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

