'Here, normally something's going to happen:' Illinois Paranormal Research Group searches for ghosts in Quarters One

Spirits residing in Quarters One on the Rock Island Arsenal are more dependable than most, according to a group of amateur researchers.

When the Illinois Paranormal Research Group investigates a supposedly haunted place, it's a crapshoot whether they'll witness anything unusual. However, when the group gathers on the Arsenal to explore the 152-year-old historic house, they can count on some sort of activity.

"It's like a light switch," former research group member Randy O'Neil said. "Now, here, normally something's going to happen.

"Sometimes, if the lights are on and everything's happening, and sometimes the light switch is off, and nothing's happening. It's one of those things that, you know, you never know what you're getting."

Illinois Paranormal Research Group hosts public and private investigations of Quarters One regularly, group organizer Cheryl Torres said, so they spend time in the house at least once a month. They started looking at it in 2011.

Public investigations begin with a presentation of a plan on how the night will go, along with details of the house itself. The group sets up cameras in halls and doorways and splits into teams to explore different parts of the property.

Armed with everything from flashlights to light-up toys to static radios meant to pick up ghosts' voices, they try to connect with the beyond.

Their guests are encouraged to take part too. While spirits sometimes indicate they want to speak with investigators directly, member Amy Blackburn said, those new to the paranormal visits are encouraged to get involved .

"I've had a public group, and I haven't had to ask questions for 30 minutes because they're like, 'Who are you? What's your name? Did you live here?' " Blackburn said. "I'm like, OK, perfect. We encourage that. We want everybody to have that personal experience."

Built in the early 1870s by Brigadier General Thomas J. Rodman, Quarters One is the second-largest federal single-family residence in the U.S. behind the White House. Rodman died after just two weeks of living in the home while it was still under construction, Torres said, and the first event held there was his funeral.

Cols. Leroy Hillman and David King both died in Quarters One in the early 1900s. Hillman died of influenza in 1918, and during a session when the paranormal group asked his spirit about public-health-related masks during that time, Torres said the ghost radio picked up, "They failed."

Torres said they'd pinpointed various areas in the house where activity was almost guaranteed to occur, including the basement and various upper-floor rooms. Team members and guests say they have been touched, pushed and scratched and say they've seen flashlights turn on and doors close on their own.

But just because the group can generally predict what's going to happen during investigations doesn't mean they know everything that could happen, they said.

O'Neil found out for himself to expect the unexpected during one investigation, where he said he got punched by a shadow. Another team member saw something behind him, which he said gave him a bloody nose.

The goal behind paranormal investigation is to prove the existence of paranormal beings like ghosts, Torres said, which is why they seek to capture behaviors that occur repeatedly. Quarters One has been ideal for it, they say, and the group plans to keep uncovering its secrets for a long time to come.

"We're here all the time, just for us to come and follow up on what happened in the public's research, because we're a pseudoscience, which means we should not be able to get things to repeat in the same place over and over and over again; it shouldn't happen," Torres said. "Here, it does."