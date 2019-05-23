FRIDAY
Moline: Memorial to honor East Moline Police Officer Richard Morton, who was killed in the line of duty on May 25, 1969, at 11 a.m. at his grave site at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Chairs will be available. Rain location is the mausoleum near the cemetery entrance.
SATURDAY
Silvis: Program at 10:30 a.m. at the Hero Street Monument, 1st Avenue and Hero Street. Keynote speaker will be Col. Stephen C. Marr, garrison commander at the Rock Island Arsenal. Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. David M. Manrrique, commander of the 38th Reconnaissance Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Rain location is the gymnasium at George O. Barr Elementary School, 1305 5th Ave., Silvis. www.herostreetusa.org.
SUNDAY
Davenport: Service at 1 p.m. at Soldiers’ Lot, Oakdale Memorial Gardens, 2501 Eastern Ave. The All Veterans Memorial Association will host the observance. 563-324-5121.
Drury-Reynolds Cemetery: Service at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery in Drury Township of lower Rock Island County, approximately four miles from Muscatine, just off the New Boston Blacktop on 316th Street W. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Daren Dietmeier, chaplain of American Legion Post 121 in Aledo and currently pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Bring lawn chairs. The service will be held rain or shine, and a tent will provide protection from the weather. https://www.facebook.com/druryreynoldsmemdayservice.
MONDAY
Erie: Parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Erie, service at 10 a.m. at the Erie Cemetery. Families of deceased veterans are encouraged to make signs bearing the veterans' names and branches of service and carry them in the parade. Rain location is the high school annex, 616 6th St. 309-236-2455 or 309-373-3503.
Rock Island: Field Mass at 9 a.m., Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 31st Avenue and 16th Street. The Mass will be in honor of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, deceased members of the Knights of Columbus, and those interred in Calvary Cemetery. Bring chairs. 309-788-6197.
Davenport: Service at 9 a.m., Historic Summit Church, Utica Ridge Road (220th Avenue) and Blackhawk Trail (210th Street), 3.6 miles north of 53rd Street. After the tribute, refreshments will be served. historicsummitchurch@gmail.com.
Geneseo: Program at 9:15 a.m., City Park, E. Pearl Street and S. State Street. U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Fletcher Dion Whittenburg will speak. Rain location is Geneseo High School auditorium, 700 N. State St.
Port Byron: Ceremony at 10 a.m., Memorial Park, N. Main Street and Oak Street. Speaker will be Sgt. Maj. Dwayne Cook, First Army. Refreshments will be served.
Tampico: Tribute at 10 a.m., St. Mary's Cemetery. The service will later proceed to Tampico Memorial Cemetery. 815-622-8705.
Joy: Service at 10 a.m., Peniel Cemetery. Vietnam veteran Tom Harlan, Seaton, will be the speaker. Attendees are asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of veterans.
Orion: Service at 10 a.m., Central Park. Bring lawn chairs. Rain location is the Orion United Methodist Church Activity Center.
Arsenal Island: Ceremony at 10:45 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery, Rodman Avenue and East Avenue. Sue Jehlen, Rock Island National Cemetery director, and Lt. Col. Jeno Berta will speak. Attendees should arrive early and park in the Memorial Park lot; buses will transport visitors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those using wheelchairs may park at the cemetery. 309-782-2094.
Silvis: Service at 11 a.m., Hero Street Memorial Park, 145 Hero Street. Bring lawn chairs. Speakers will be Brian Munos, a retired Navy SEAL, and Col. Ricky Kimmel, U.S. Army Sustainment Command.
Milan: Ceremony at 11 a.m., American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave. Someone from the Rock Island Arsenal will speak. A light lunch will follow. 309-787-4149.
Moline: Observance at 1 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2153, 1721 7th St. Capt. Allen Chrans, commander, First Army headquarters detachment, will speak. A complimentary lunch will follow in the VFW Hall. 309-764-3344.
East Moline: Ceremony at 1 p.m., East Moline American Legion Post 227, 829 16th Ave. Guest speakers will be U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and Lt. Col. John Rauckhauf, chief, intel warfighting function, First Army.