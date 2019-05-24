SUNDAY
Davenport: Service at 1 p.m. at Soldiers’ Lot, Oakdale Memorial Gardens, 2501 Eastern Ave. The All Veterans Memorial Association will host the observance. 563-324-5121.
Drury-Reynolds Cemetery: Service at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery in Drury Township of lower Rock Island County, approximately four miles from Muscatine, just off the New Boston Blacktop on 316th Street W. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Daren Dietmeier, chaplain of American Legion Post 121 in Aledo and currently pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Bring a lawn chair. The will be held rain or shine, and a tent will provide protection from the weather. https://www.facebook.com/druryreynoldsmemdayservice.
MONDAY
Bettendorf:
A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held from 2-3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St. Mayor Bob Gallagher, along with speakers from Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and the American Legion, will address the crowd.
Erie: Parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Erie, service at 10 a.m. at the Erie Cemetery. Families of deceased veterans are encouraged to make signs bearing the veterans' names and branches of service and carry them in the parade. Rain location is the high school annex, 616 6th St. 309-236-2455 or 309-373-3503.
Rock Island: Field Mass at 9 a.m., Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 31st Avenue and 16th Street. The Mass will be in honor of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, deceased members of the Knights of Columbus, and those interred in Calvary Cemetery. Bring chairs. 309-788-6197.
Davenport: Memorial Day service at 9 a.m.
The public is invited to attend one of the oldest continuous observances of Memorial Day West of the Mississippi River, at the 100th Annual Memorial Day Service at Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road (220th Avenue) and Blackhawk Trail (210th Street), 3.6 miles north of 53rd Street, in Davenport. The service will be held on Monday, May 27, at 9 a.m.
It is a tradition that started at Summit Church in 1919, with Sunday School Superintendent Sally Walker, who wanted to honor WWI veterans from the church. Now, a collation of the Scott County Historical Society, the Carl Jacobsen Post #639 of the American Legion & Auxiliary, Eldridge, and the Edward W. Knapper Post #6174 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Eldridge, honor all Scott County veterans who have served from the Civil war to the present.
The service will consist of an honor guard presenting the U. S. flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by a veteran, the singing of patriotic songs, listening to patriotic speeches, and reading of a roll call of Scott County veterans.
After the service, a twenty-one gun salute to all veterans past and present will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
Following the tribute, everyone is invited to remain and enjoy fellowship and refreshments at the historic country church.
For more information, contact Tom at 563.676.6762 by May 22nd. Email at: historicsummitchurch@gmail.com
Davenport: Kwik Star Criterium will hold a Respect for Service Ceremony at 4:15 p.m. at Mike and Molly Newell's home in the Village of East Davenport, up the hill from the start/finish line. Look for the large American flag. At 4:30 p.m., an announcer will call all active and inactive military personnel for a short procession to the start/finish line for the National Anthem prior to the Men's Pro race.
Geneseo: Program at 9:15 a.m.
Program: 9:15 a.m., City Park, E. Pearl Street and S. State Street, Geneseo. The service will feature readings and music, and U.S. Army Sergeant Major Fletcher Dion Whittenburg will speak. Rain location is Geneseo High School auditorium, 700 N. State St.
Port Byron: Ceremony at 10 a.m.
Ceremony: 10 a.m., Memorial Park, N. Main Street and Oak Street, Port Byron. The Port Byron Coe-Lamb Post 421 of the American Legion will host the ceremony, including remarks from Sgt. Maj. Dwayne Cook, First Army operations sergeant major. Refreshments will follow.
Tampico: Tribute at 10 a.m.
Tribute: 10 a.m., Tampico American Legion Post #574 will present a memorial service by their color guard in St. Mary's Cemetery. Following their presentation, the Tampico Area Historical Society will sponsor the reading of the names of all the veterans buried in that cemetery. Everyone will then proceed to Tampico Memorial Cemetery for the Legion color guard service, followed by the reading of the names of all the veterans buried in Tampico Memorial Cemetery. While there, the names of those veterans buried in the Yorktown Cemetery will then be read. 815-622-8705.
Joy: Service at 10 a.m.
Memorial Day service at Peniel Cemetery, Joy, Ill., 10 a.m. Tom Harlan, of Seaton, a Vietnam Veteran, will be the speaker. Sam Whan and his students from Mercer County Schools will provide special music. People are asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of veterans.
Orion: Service at 10 a.m.
Service: 10 a.m. - Central Park
Alternate location, bad weather - Orion United Methodist Church Activity Center
Music by Orion Community Band. Optional: bring lawn chairs.
Arsenal Island: Ceremony at 10:45 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery, Rodman Avenue and East Avenue, Arsenal Island. Rock Island National Cemetery director Sue Jehlen and keynote speaker Lt. Col. Jeno Berta will speak. Attendees should arrive early and park in the Memorial Park lot; buses will transport visitors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those using wheelchairs may park at the cemetery. 309-782-2094.
Silvis: Service at 11 a.m.
Service: 11 a.m., City of Silvis Hero Street Memorial Park Memorial Day Celebration, 145 Hero Street. Bring your lawn chair. Speaker: Brian Munos SEAL U.S. Navy (Retired). Keynote Speaker: Colonel Ricky Kimmel, Senior National Guard Advisor to the US Army Sustainment Command
Invocation: Colonel Richard Lundeen USA Retired
Milan: Ceremony at 11 a.m., American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave. Milan. There will be a speaker from the Rock Island Arsenal, presentation of a flag, flower placement and a rifle salute. A light lunch will follow. 309-787-4149.
Moline: Observance at 1 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2153, 1721 7th St., Moline. 309-764-3344. Capt. Allen Chrans, commander, First Army headquarters detachment, will speak. The observance will also include the post's honor guard providing a gun-salute. Complimentary lunch will follow in the VFW Hall.
East Moline: Ceremony at 1 p.m.
Memorial Day ceremony will be held at East Moline American Legion Post 227, 829 16th Ave., East Moline, 1 p.m. Guest speakers will be Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Lt. Col. John Rauckhauf, chief, intel warfighting function, First Army.