Here's what area legislators had to say about their votes on Trump impeachment

U.S. Senators from the Quad-Cities voted along party lines Wednesday in the impeachment vote of President Donald Trump.

The Senate acquitted Trump on both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Before the acquittal, each Quad-City legislator explained their votes.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, voted not guilty. Ernst said the House did not demonstrate that the President’s actions rise to an impeachable offense. She also referred to the reasons the Founding Fathers set a high bar for impeachment of a sitting President.

“It’s clear to me that the Constitution goes out of its way to make it a high bar for removing the President. This is because the Founders were rightfully concerned that impeachment might be used to upend the electoral will of the American people. Absent restraint, the impeachment process would be all too tempting for those that oppose a sitting President to simply use it as a tool to achieve political advantage.