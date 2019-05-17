Even more rain will contribute to rising river levels and put a temporary halt to flood cleanup in Davenport.
The city announced Friday is was suspending cleanup efforts and warned that temporary flood barriers removed over the past week might have to be put back up.
Rich Kinney, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Quad-Citians need to be prepared.
“As folks look at the latest river forecast, they can expect to see those go up as we head into the weekend and into next week,” Kinney said. “Folks need to pay attention to the latest forecasts and certainly plan ahead and take action and make preparations as soon as possible. Don’t’ wait until the last minute.”
Davenport temporarily halts cleanup
The city of Davenport has suspended street and riverfront cleaning because of predicted rain, according to a message from the city. Sandbag collection also is suspended for the time being.
City officials encourage those with sandbags at their locations and who experience an impact at river levels of 18 to 20 feet to keep and/or put flood protection back in place.
City staff members will accept calls and make sandbag deliveries seven days a week. Sand and empty sandbags are available for delivery to residents and businesses affected by predicted river levels. To request sand and sandbags, call 563-326-7923 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
It is possible recently removed street closures on River Drive will be back in place next week.
Storms leave damage
Overnight Thursday into Friday, "We had a swath of a good 1 to 3 inches of rain in the heaviest band,” Kinney said. “Pretty much the heaviest was was right along the (Interstate) 80 corridor.”
The Quad-Cities metro area had 1 to 1.5 inches.
On Friday, meteorologists tracked information about hail in Clinton County. The region had other damage as well, particularly from the wind, including an area in Silvis and Hampton that extended down into Henry County, Kinney said.
“To the west of us, from west of Iowa City to the Williamsburg area, appears to be particularly hard hit, with winds potentially around 80 mph,” he said. “A lot of pretty good-sized trees snapped, and we had one roof off an outbuilding.”
Riverside Casino, in extreme northeast Washington County, Iowa, had a measured gust of 86 mph.
“We had no reports of any tornadoes,” he said.
On Thursday night, the weather service had many reports of lightning. “There was very frequent lightning and thunder — it was quite a light show last night,” Kinney said Friday.
More rain, storms on the way
On Saturday, periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected, and there is potential for some heavy rain as well. High will be close to 80 degrees.
Storms will continue into Sunday and taper off in the afternoon. The high Sunday will be in the upper 60s.
The rain has raised increasing concerns about more flooding, Kinney said.
Unpredictable springtime storms make extended river forecasts a challenge, Kinney said.
“With the rainfall we’re expecting, we have a pretty high confidence level that the river is actually going to rise to that 18-foot level of major flood stage,” he said. Higher levels on the Rock River and the Mississippi River are expected by Memorial Day Weekend.
On Friday, rivers measured:
- Rock River, Moline: 11.5 feet, with flood stage 12 feet.
- Mississippi River, Rock Island: 16.5 feet, with moderate flood stage at 16.
- Mississippi River, Muscatine: Just under flood stage at 17.8 feet, with minor flood stage 16 feet. Moderate flood stage is 18 feet.