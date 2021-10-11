 Skip to main content
Here's how to compare Medicare health options during open enrollment period
Here's how to compare Medicare health options during open enrollment period

Health needs and health costs change from year to year. That is why it is important for seniors to review Medicare choices each fall between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7.

Compare your current plan to new options and see if you can lower your prescription costs or find a plan better suited to your needs.

Open enrollment is the one time of the year when Medicare beneficiaries can see the new benefit options Medicare has to offer and make changes to their plan.

Persons interested in comparing health and drug plans for 2022 can contact Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging (Rock Island, IL) 309-793-6800, Rock Island County Senior Center (Rock Island, Illinois) 309-788-6335, or Milestones Area Agency on Aging (Bettendorf, IA) 563-324-9085 to set up an appointment during Open Enrollment.

